PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Jan 17

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The National Pension Reserve fund is to unveil a significant investment by the China Investment Corporation. The new technology fund is worth $100 million

- Ireland’s state broadcaster RTE last night apologized for a promotional tweet for a religious radio programme which asked whether gay people can be “cured”.

- Thomas Cook Ireland has opened talks with its 44 employees in Dublin over the future of its Irish business

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Police may be called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the 742,000 euro pay-off to former Central Remedial Clinic chief Paul Kiely.

- Irish-founded jet lessor Avolon said its fleet grew 9 percent in 2013 after what the leasing company said was its busiest year ever.

- New York based private equity firm KKR plans to invest more than $100 million in a Dublin-based helicopter leasing firm

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .