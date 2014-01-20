FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Jan 20
January 20, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Jan 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The number of homeowners more than three months behind with their mortgage repayments is likely to peak this year after hitting a high in the closing months of 2013, according to the latest analysis from ratings agency Fitch.

- Markets will today give their reaction to the decision by Moody’s late on Friday to raise the rating on Ireland’s sovereign debt to investment grade.

- The Rev Ian Paisley told Tony Blair he was a “fool” when the former British prime minister told him in 2007 he was about to convert to Catholicism.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Life-saving drugs can still cost up to 14 times more in Ireland than they do in Northern Ireland.

- Work is expected to grind to a halt on construction sites next month as electricians prepare to mount strike action after employers last week demanded a 10 percent cut in hourly rates

- Global computing and services giant Hewlett-Packard’s new Irish research and development centre will add up to 150 engineering jobs here, according to HP chief executive Martin Murphy.

