RPT-PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Feb 11

THE IRISH TIMES

- U.S. multinationals reported paying tax rates of 2.2 per cent in Ireland during 2011, according to a new study by a Trinity College Dublin academic

- Police Commissioner Martin Callinan has challenged the Garda Ombudsman Commission’s (Ireland’s police watchdog) account of suspected bugging incidents at its headquarters, and demanded clarification.

- Businessman Sean Quinn has said the Financial Regulator assured him in 2008 that Anglo Irish Bank was “strong and well-capitalised”.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Vodafone has entered into exclusive negotiations with electric utility ESB for the roll out of a new 400 million euro fibre broadband network to 450,000 Irish homes and businesses.

- Green Reit is close to buying more Dublin properties as its bet on a resurgence in the capital’s property prices continues unabated.

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has confirmed that he will take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York next month despite calls from within his own party to boycott the event

