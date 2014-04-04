PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - April 4

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Fine Gael has suffered a significant drop in support and Fianna Fail has recovered ground, according to the latest Irish Times /Ipsos MRBI poll.

- Employment in Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) increased by 6.7 percent to 35,698 in 2012, according to a new study published by Financial Services Ireland, an arm of employers group Ibec.

- Dr Michael Smurfit, the former chief executive of the Jefferson Smurfit Group, has said he believes the Irish economy is recovering and that Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has “proven his mettle”.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Retaining its near 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus is “not material” to Ryanair’s future, Ryanair chairman David Bonderman told the Irish Independent.

- 350 of the world’s richest investors will descend on Dublin next month. They’re taking part in the largest “angel investor” event in Europe, which has been confirmed for Dublin on May 19 and 20.

- The cost of credit is crippling Ireland’s competitiveness, according to research released this week. Irish companies pay around 31 percent more in interest on bank loans of up to 1 million euros, the National Competitiveness Council found, and 27 percent more for loans higher than that.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .