PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - March 28
March 28, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- As the government set the date for the referendum on the EU fiscal stability treaty, a major international financial institute has said that a No vote would damage the country’s ability to borrow

- Bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn and his nephew signed documents in Russian which neither could read and which assigned multimillion euro loans of Quinn firms to a Ukrainian man they had never met so as to keep them from Anglo Irish Bank, a court heard.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- EU economics chief Olli Rehn said on Tuesday that he would support a “readjustment” of the cost of promissory notes owed by the Irish government

- Homeowners who have a tracker mortgage will be able to move home and keep their valuable tracker rate in a new offering by Ulster Bank

IRISH EXAMINER

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has made a plea for people to pay a controversial new household tax, suggesting it was payback for his government’s achievements

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .

