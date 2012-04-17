PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - April 17

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Households will pay an average of 39 euros ($51 over 20 years to cover the cost of the loan from the National Pension Reserve Fund to install water meters in 1 million Irish homes

- Companies are likely to face even more difficulties in accessing bank credit in the future, according to a study published by the Central Bank.

- Equine products group Connolly’s Red Mills has been named the first animal feed company in the world to secure a licence to import horse feed into mainland China, one of many deals signed on Monday during an agri-services trade mission to China.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- More than one in five children are going to school or bed hungry because of lack of food at home, a survey found. 21 percent of children between 9 and 18 went without essential meals in 2010, up from 17 percent in 2006.

- Officials from the bailout teams at the European Commission, the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund has decided not to hold its customary press conference at the end of its April review mission and may scrap the practice.

- Credit unions are to be incentivised to merge as part of plans by regulators to restructure the sector.

- AIB on Monday began legal manoeuvres that could clear the way for the bailed-out bank to pay a 280 million dividend to the National Pensions Reserve Fund in mid-May.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The Celtic Tiger property bubble was fuelled by “endemic corruption” in a planning system which zoned enough land at the height of the boom to cater for a doubling of the entire population - up to 8 million people.

