PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - April 27

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland could hold back up to 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of state assets for domestic investment following agreement with the EU-IMF, prime minister Enda Kenny said

- The board of Independent News and Media intends to recommend to shareholders that they vote against the re-election of Paul Connolly, one of two representatives of Denis O‘Brien on the INM board at its annual meeting on June 8.

- It will be “five years at least” before Irish Water is fully established and incorporated into Bord Gais, the chief executive of the semi-state body, John Mullins said.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Permanent TSB plans to cut its standard variable mortgage rate by 0.25 percent within weeks.

- One of the country’s most popular priests has had to submit his media writings for clearance for over a year

- Rock star Bono joined two businessmen and a billionaire Saudi prince on a yacht in the south of France as a multi-million pound deal to sell one of the world’s most famous hotels was finalised, a London High court judge was told

IRISH EXAMINER

- Allied Irish Banks is to refund 3.1 million euros in payment protection insurance premiums to 11,500 customers after the bank uncovered a “breakdown in its verification systems.”

