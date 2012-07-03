FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 3
July 3, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The European Central Bank pushed for a specific pledge to review the Irish bank bailout during last week’s EU summit, a European diplomat said

- International Airlines Group chief executive Willie Walsh said he is not interested in acquiring Aer Lingus or the government’s 25 percent stake, but said there was “some merit” to Ryanair’s argument that it should be allowed to acquire Aer Lingus

- The proposed register of residential property sale prices should be extended to cover commercial properties, the chairman of the National Asset Management Agency Frank Daly said

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Royal Bank of Scotland group chief executive Stephen Hester was told in blunt terms by regulators in Dublin on Tuesday to get its massive IT blunder sorted out quickly

- The National Asset Management Agency will probably extend a controversial scheme to sell properties together with a taxpayer-funded guarantee that protects the buyer against price falls, NAMA Chairman Frank Daly said.

- Thousands of people can expect refunds on payment protection insurance after the Central Bank told seven firms, mainly banks, to conduct a trawl through their books to week out mis-sold policies

IRISH EXAMINER

- A battle for customers is looming in the private health insurance market following the arrival of a fourth insurance provider

- A site bought by Ireland’s Industrial Development Authority for 36 million euros ($45 million) at the height of the boom is to be leased out to graze sheep at a rent of less than 17,000 euros per year.

