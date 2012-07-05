PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 5

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland has been described as a tax haven in a graphic posted on the website of U.S. President Barack Obama

- The Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) is seeking the urgent appointment of receivers to the worldwide assets of members of Sean Quinn’s family

- Food businesses have been warned they have six months to list the calorie content of food they serve or laws will be introduced requiring them to do so

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The agreement forged in Brussels last week won’t reduce Ireland’s national debt by more than 10 billion euros, NCB Stockbrokers forecast in a report about the implications of the recent summit

- Lawyers for the hotel workers accused of strangling Michaela McAreavey have closed their case after testimony from a number of staff from the resort in Mauritius where she was killed last year

- More than twice as many women as men signed on for unemployment benefits for the first time last month

IRISH EXAMINER

- Allied Irish Banks will not write down any mortgage debt as part of its plans to tackle arrears, an internal memo sent to staff has revealed

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .