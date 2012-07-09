PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 9

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A senior minister has called for a re-run of the referendum on parliamentary inquiries to ensure there is a proper investigation into the banking collapse

- The minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Brendan Howlin has confirmed that his officials have already met potential bidders for the next National Lottery licence

- Lawyers representing the journalists behind the Boston College interviews with former paramilitaries have requested an “urgent and immediate” hearing in Belfast in a bid to block testimony being handed over to police in Northern Ireland

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The health minister was last week forced to call a special meeting with the prime minister and finance minister as cabinet tensions mount over a health department deficit that could reach 500 million euros ($615 million)by the end of the year

- Aer Lingus has confirmed plans to launch its first domestic flights on the British mainland, in a move certain to be seen as a challenge to Ryanair’s latest takeover efforts.

- Police were just moments from intercepting the suicidal driver of a car that smashed into the vehicle carrying the Twomey family in Torquay

IRISH EXAMINER

- Struggling homeowners are using credit cards to make ends meet every month, while 40 percent of households have had to borrow money over the past year to pay their bills

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .