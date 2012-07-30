PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 30

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Thousands of supporters of bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn turned out in force on Sunday night for a rally that was attended by senior figures in the Gaelic Athletic Association

- Aer Lingus and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways have agreed a commercial partnership that will involve them feeding traffic into each other’s networks and sharing revenues from those passengers

- Ulster Bank has settled a case with Dublin property developer David Agar, in which he argued that the bank had mis-sold him a number of complex derivative financial products related to property loans

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The ethics watchdog of the International Olympics Committee is investigating allegations of a betting scandal in the Irish squad

- Growing numbers of Fine Gael ministers and members of parliament believe there will not be legislation introduced on abortion but that the regime will be regulated instead

- The “mood music” in Europe needs to change before Ireland can borrow money at lower interest rates from markets, the head of the National Treasury Management said

IRISH EXAMINER

- The holders of thousands of commercial mortgages and loans may have overpaid millions of euro in interest because Bank of Ireland does not automatically cut standing order payments when interest rates fall

