PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - July 31

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The writer and journalist Maeve Binchy (72) died peacefully in a Dublin hospital last night after a short illness

- Northern Ireland’s economy has moved into reverse gear and is in the same place it was 18 months ago, latest economic forecasts suggest

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government is considering a new property tax under which the rate of tax levied would rise with the value of the property

- Air travellers could face massive disruption after crippling strike action at Aer Lingus and the country’s major airports moved a step closer as member of the SIPTU union voted in favour of industrial action over a 700 million euro pension deficit in a ‘precautionary ballot’

- Facebook sparked anger among film-makers last night after it called for the laws protecting copyright to be relaxed.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Rape crisis groups have joined a victim’s family in strongly criticising a six-month sentence handed town to a wealthy businessman for a serious sexual offence

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .