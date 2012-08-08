FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - August 8
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - August 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The spiraling cost of Quinn Insurance to the State’s Insurance Compensation Fund, which has doubled to a possible 1.65 billion euros ($2 billion), has sparked a dispute between Finance Minister Michael Noonan and the company’s joint administrators.

- KBC Bank Ireland is forecasting that it will take a hit of 500-600 million euros on loan losses this year, despite a moderation in second-quarter impairment charges

- The charge for bad loans at National Irish Bank will remain high for the remainder of the year before falling, the head of the Denmark’s Danske Bank’s Republic of Ireland operations said

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Threatened cuts to student grants for thousands of families in farming and business have sparked a major rift in the coalition with Fine Gael backbenchers organising a major revolt

- Irish people are abandoning religion faster than almost every other country worldwide, a global survey on faith reveals

- The bellboy at the Legends hotel who disappeared from Mauritius before he could give evidence at Michaela McAreavey’s murder trial has returned to the island to speak with the detectives involved in a new probe into her death

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.