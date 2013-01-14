PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Jan 14

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government is expected to ask staff in parts of the public service to work an additional four hours a fortnight for the same pay, in talks which start today on an extended Croke Park deal

- The government has decided to reverse the cut in a grant for personal panic alarms for sick and elderly people

- A subsidiary of medical firm Johnson & Johnson, Vistakon Ireland, is to provide a jobs boost for the region with an expected announcement of 100 new jobs on Monday

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government is planning to bring in compulsory redundancies in the public sector as part of the new Croke Park deal

- Health Minister James Reilly is to be quizzed by external auditors on what role he played in awarding a doctors’ union chief a potential 25 million euro ($33 million) pay and pensions package

- A pent-up demand for bankruptcies in Ireland is expected to clog up the personal insolvency service when it is finally launched at the end of March

