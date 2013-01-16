FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Jan 16
#Apple Inc
January 16, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Jan 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- An investigation into the production of beef burgers containing horse meat is focusing on imported ingredients

- Irish consumers increased the amount they spend on Visa cards by 17 percent in the year to September from a year earlier compared to growth of 8 percent in across Europe

- Trade unions are to meet on Thursday to consider whether to continue with talks with the government aimed at securing an extension to the Croke Park agreement

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The number of publicly funded third level colleges in Ireland is to be cut from 39 to 15 in the biggest ever shake-up of higher education

- Pressure is mounting on the government to change the law so consumers who purchase gift vouchers after HMV refused to honour tokens bought in recent weeks

- Shares in Aer Lingus rose on Tuesday amid speculation that Ryanair would make more concessions in its quest to take over the airline

IRISH EXAMINER

- The Irish arm of Nokia went into the red in 2011 as revenues more than halved in the face of increased competition from Apple and Samsung

