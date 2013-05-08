PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - May 8

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
-The Irish-owned Doyle Collection hotel chain has refinanced its 300 million euro ($393 million)-plus loans with AIB in what is thought to be one of the biggest refinancings of corporate debt here for some years.
-The government may reach agreements with individual unions or sectors of the public service on reducing the State’s pay and pensions bill in the absence of a collective deal, according to sources close to the talks.
-A survival scheme has been approved by the High Court for eight of nine B&Q home improvement stores across the country saving more than 640 jobs.
-The government has begun taking advice from the Attorney General on options for legislation to impose public sector pay cuts if there is no Croke Park II deal.
-Irish and British Olympic chiefs have insisted Rory McIlroy must be allowed to make up his own mind on what country to represent at the Rio games.
-Investment giant Blackstone’s stake in Eircom is more than three times the size of the next largest shareholding in the business, according to a bond prospectus prepared by the company.
