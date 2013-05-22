PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - May 22

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland’s reputation took a battering at a high-profile U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday where the country was labeled a “tax haven” in an investigation into the offshore tax practices of the technology company Apple

- Measures to spread the financial burden of failed pension schemes more evenly between those who have retired and those still working will be postponed while the government digests a European court ruling that would see it landed with a bill for 300 million euros

- The South African government’s employee pension fund will get a 25 percent stake in Independent News and Media operation there if the sale of the print media company to an investment consortium is finalised

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government has fiercely denied Apple pays a special tax rate here even as U.S. politicians, and the head of Apple itself, claimed just such a rate existed

- Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin says he is confident the government will secure the necessary 300 million euros of public sector savings this year after the Labour Relations Commission won agreement on a new deal

- Bank of Ireland has reduced its outstanding stock of so-called ‘own-use’ bonds by 1.5 billion euros

IRISH EXAMINER

- Embattled Justice Minister Alan Shatter said the police commissioner gave him details about parliamentarian Mick Wallace escaping penalty points and that he publicly revealed it to defend the integrity of the force

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .