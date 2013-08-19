PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - August 19

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has criticised unionist politicians for failing to condemn attacks on police officers in Belfast in recent weeks

- Ryanair is to seek shareholder approval for a new share option scheme at the company AGM next month

- Minister for state for planning has put her weight behind proposals for a levy on vacant development sites to end city centre land hoarding

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Parents of college-going children are facing a double whammy of a possible cut to the student grant on top of the 750 euro rise in college registration fees planned over the next three years

- More than 5,000 jobs have been filled in the public service over the past three years despite a recruitment ban

- The Consumer Association has expressed concerns about a government-backed review of the regulation of bank charges amid fears fees could be hiked at will

IRISH EXAMINER

- The state pension must be reduced, capped, and means tested or else the PRSI tax rate will have to be nearly doubled to tackle the growing deficit within the next 50 years, a pensions expert has warned

