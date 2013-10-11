PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Oct 11

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A new swathe of welfare cuts is in prospect as preparations for Budget 2014 next Tuesday move into their final phase.

- Restoring Ireland’s reputation for prudent financial management is key to getting more investment and jobs into the country, Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said.

- Food group Glanbia has initiated a voluntary redundancy programme in its consumer products division, due to a difficult retail trading environment across Ireland.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Governor of the Central Bank Patrick Honohan has put the boot into those borrowers he claims are deliberately not paying their mortgages.

- Ireland’s low rate of corporation tax is under a fresh attack amid a major political row in Germany, the economic powerhouse of Europe.

- The Irish-based fund managers who led last year’s takeover of Eircom made handsome profits of 25 million euros in 2012 and paid more than 3 million euros in tax here.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Jurors in the trial of a former solicitor accused of defrauding banks out of millions of euro have been urged to set aside any anger they might feel towards financial institutions.

