PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Dec 12

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The coalition parties have benefited from a significant bounce in the run up to the exit of the EU-IMF bailout, according to the latest Irish Times/IPSOS MRBI poll

- Hess, the US energy giant, says it is evaluating its options over the future of a proposed 1 billion euros investment on the Shannon estuary after its Irish subsidiary on Wednesday lost a court case against the energy regulator

- The European Commission will maintain pressure on Ireland to reform its professional services even when Ireland’s formal bailout programme finishes at the end of this week

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Money that was donated to help disabled children will part-fund the 4 million euro gold-plated pension pot of the former Central Remedial Clinic chief executive Paul Kiely

- Austerity measures have cost most households over 11 percent of their income, with high and low earners losing the most

- Wind turbines will not be constructed within 500 meters of homes under new regulations proposed by the government

