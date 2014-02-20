FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Feb 20
February 20, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Feb 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The financial regulator’s office “seemed to resile” from its involvement in the so-called Maple share-buying deal a month after the transactions took place in 2008, a former Anglo Irish Bank executive has said.

- Denis O‘Brien will increase his stake in Australasian group APN News and Media to 12.2 per cent following the company’s proposed issue of new shares.

- Aviva Health Insurance is to increase premiums by an average of 12.7 per cent from March 23.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Activity on the property market surged by 17 percent with almost 30,000 sales taking place around the country last year.

- Ryanair could nearly double its fleet size to 600 aircraft and carry 150 million passengers a year by 2030, according to its deputy chief executive Michael Cawley.

- Dublin start-ups secured more spots on a coveted government funding programme than the rest of the country combined, new figures show.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Despite raising over a quarter of a billion euro in funding through venture capital, fears are growing that activity in the Irish funding market is slowing.

