PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British Business - Jan 6

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday: The Sunday Telegraph

NEW ANGLO AMERICAN CEO SNATCHED FROM RIVAL The head of global gold mining giant AngloGold Ashanti is on the verge of being named as the new chief executive of Anglo American, the FTSE 100 mining giant.

US ARMY JOINS BATTLE TO SAVE STRICKEN SHELL RIG The U.S. Army has been called in to help with the battle to salvage Royal Dutch Shell’s stricken Kulluk Arctic drilling rig, which has now been beached in environmentally delicate waters for nearly a week.

WAR OVER 37 BILLION STG LATE PAYMENTS The British government has given all businesses in the FTSE 350 one month to sign up to new rules on paying their suppliers promptly or face being “named and shamed”.

BALDERTON TO RAISE 250 MILLION STG The London-based venture capital firm which has backed the likes of Bebo, Betfair and Lovefilm is to raise a 250 million pound ($401 million) fund to invest in technology-focused companies.

UK DENTISTRY CHAIN SPARKS BID BATTLE A quartet of financial investors is in the running to buy Oasis Healthcare, the UK’s second-largest private dental chain, for as much as 160 million pounds.

U.S. CONSORTIUM LINES UP AUSTRALIAN TO RUN RBS BANK BRANCHES The U.S. private equity consortium attempting to buy the 316 branches being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to hand control of the business to the former chief executive of one of Australia’s largest banks if it wins the bid. SILVERFLEET SWOOPS FOR CIMBRIA DEAL Private equity firm Silverfleet Capital is on the verge of buying manufacturing company Cimbria for 137 million euros ($179 million).

The Sunday Times

BRITISH GAS BOSS SET TO GO IN POWER STRUGGLE The boss of British Gas is set to leave amid rumours that he has fallen out with the chief executive of Centrica, its owner.

US VULTURE CIRCLES HMV AND DREAMS An American private equity giant - Apollo - is plotting an audacious double swoop on Britain’s struggling high street, and is close to a move on troubled music and DVD chain HMV and bed retailer Dreams.

RBS PLEADS FOR MORE TIME TO SELL 316 BRANCHES Royal Bank of Scotland is to beg Brussels for more time to sell a network of 316 bank branches amid concerns over technology problems and a 2 billion pound capital hole.

AIR TRAFFIC STAKE FOR SALE British tour operators Thomas Cook and Tui have kicked off the process to sell their stake in Nats, Britain’s air traffic controller. The Independent on Sunday

NEW PEARSON CHIEF PULLS OUT OF MID-EAST BID The new boss of Pearson has overturned his predecessor’s push to buy a prestigious Middle East-focused data and news service as he puts his stamp on the Financial Times owner.