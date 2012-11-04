PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British business - Nov 04

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

Sunday Times

APPLE PAID 2 PCT TAX ON OVERSEAS PROFITS

Technology giant Apple paid less than 2 percent tax on its overseas profits in its last fiscal year. The U.S. company’s overseas tax rate fell to 1.9 percent from 2.5 percent a year earlier as it moved money through offshoots in low tax countries such as the British Virgin Islands.

LLOYDS PLOTS SALE OF ST JAMES‘S PLACE STAKE

Lloyds Banking Group hopes to raise 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) through the sale of its 60 percent stake in St James’s Place Wealth Management. The bank’s majority stake in Britain’s biggest chain of financial advisers could be placed with investors in the market before the end of 2012.

COMET BACKERS TO RECOUP CASH

OpCapita, the investment firm behind collapsed electricals retailer Comet, is in line to receive the lion’s share of any proceeds raised through the retailer’s liquidation. When it bought Comet in February OpCapita put in place a structure that ensured it ranked above other creditors to the business.

CENTAMIN FIGHTS BACK IN EGYPT ROW

The chairman of Centamin claims the license for its Sukari goldmine in Egypt can only be repealed by an act of parliament and said the company expects to continue operating as normal despite a court ruling last week which questioned the validity of the license.

LAND SECURITY NEARS MANCHESTER PRINTWORKS DEAL

Land Securities is close to sealing a 100 million pound deal to buy Manchester’s Printworks, a city centre leisure complex, after it reached an agreement with its owner Resolution Property, an investment firm backed by U.S. Ivy League universities such as Harvard and Yale.

Sunday Telegraph

BRITISH BANKS TO BE HIT BY NEW ACCOUNTING RULES

British banks will be forced to raise tens of billions of pounds in fresh capital as a result of new accounting rules due to be announced early in the new year by the International Accounting Standards Board. The fresh requirements will be the result of new international accounting rules regarding how banks take losses for loans on their balance sheets.

MORRISONS TO LAUNCH CLOTHING BRAND NEXT YEAR

WM Morrison Supermarkets is to launch its own clothing brand in an attempt to expand its non-food offering within stores. It will launch a family clothing brand called Nutmeg, which will initially focus on children’s clothing and adult essentials, in about 100 Morrisons stores from next March.

STANDARD LIFE SLAMS COMPLEX AUDITS

Standard Life said the International Accounting Standards Board has acted too slowly to protect shareholders from opaque and overly complex audits that could leave trillions of pounds of pension-fund money exposed to risky companies. Standard Life claims audit reports have failed to help shareholders understand the true nature of the risks facing a company.

VEDANTA UNDER FIRE OVER REFORM DELAYS

Resources giant Vedanta is under pressure from investors to set a deadline for its 6 billion pound restructuring plan amid regulatory and shareholder pressure for reform. The company pledged to overhaul its opaque structure during 2012 but investors are concerned that the timetable has been delayed by several months.

CABLE RULES OUT FOREIGN TAKEOVER TEST

Britain’s business secretary Vince Cable has rejected a call for foreign takeovers of UK firms to be subject to a public-interest test, as recommended in a recent report by former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine. Cable said the government would not take the “negative view” of adopting “economic nationalism” through regulation.

UK COAL URGES INVESTORS TO BACK RESTRUCTURING PLAN

Britain’s biggest remaining coal miner, UK Coal, could fall into the hands of administrators within weeks if shareholders fail to back its restructuring plan. Management have warned investors that if, at a shareholder meeting Monday, they do not back the company’s plan to separate its coal and property arms by the end of December, it risks closing for good.

Independent on Sunday

GO COMPARE FOUNDER EYES SELL OFF

The founder of Go Compare, the price comparison website, has appointed advisers to look at selling the business. Hayley Parsons has hired the accounting firm Grant Thornton to conduct a strategic review of the company, valued at 500 million pounds, which she launched in 2006.

Mail on Sunday

COMET BACKERS TO KEEP WARRANTIES BUSINESS

The former backers of Comet are to keep the collapsed retailer’s lucrative warranties business. Turnaround group OpCapita and its investors will keep Triptych, an insurer based in the Caribbean, which reported profits of around 30 million pounds in 2011.

LLOYD‘S OF LONDON TO ESCAPE HURRICANE SANDY CLAIMS

The Lloyd’s of London insurance market is expected to escape taking a serious hit from Hurricane Sandy as much of the damage was caused by flooding. Domestic properties affected by the huge storm surge on the east coast of the U.S. last week are covered for flood damage by the federal government in Washington rather than by insurers.