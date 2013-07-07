Press Digest-Sunday British Business - July 7

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times:

SINGAPORE PLOTS 4.5 BLN STG SWOOP ON LLOYDS

Singapore’s giant sovereign wealth fund has made a preliminary approach to the government about buying a 4.5 billion pound ($6.70 billion) stake in Lloyds Banking Group .

STRIKE SET TO SHUT JAGUAR FACTORIES

Jaguar Land Rover’s production lines could grind to a halt within weeks after some workers voted for a strike.

TRACKSUIT KING JOINS RACE FOR FARHI

The retail tycoons Mike Ashley and John Hargreaves are among a large field of suitors vying to buy Nicole Farhi out of administration.

ITV EYES KILLING FROM BOOM IN NORDIC NOIR

ITV is weighing up a 90 million pound takeover of a Scandinavian TV producer known for gritty “Nordic noir” dramas and reality shows such as Babes on the Bus.

GREEN POWER BOSS PLOTS 60 MLN STG LISTING

Neil Eckert, who sold his carbon permits trading platform Climate Exchange for 395 million pounds, plans to float a green energy business in London.

BP FIGHTS TO HALT “BOGUS” GULF CLAIMS

BP will go to court tomorrow to try to overhaul a landmark $7.8 billion compensation deal over an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, citing a flood of “absurd and egregiously inflated” payments that threaten to harm the company irreparably.

NATIONWIDE RESCUE DEAL TO HIT PROFITS

Nationwide could wipe out as much as half of its profits through attempts to plug a 2 billion pound hole in its balance sheet.

BET PAYS OFF FOR KITCHENS BOSS

One of Britain’s biggest washing machine and cooker retailers, Appliances Online, is finalising plans for a stock market flotation of more than 300 million pounds, delivering a multi million-pound windfall for its founder.

Sunday Telegraph:

IMF TURNS BULLISH ON UK GROWTH

The International Monetary Fund is expected to raise its UK growth forecast this week just months after claiming the British economy was too weak to withstand the Chancellor’s austerity plans.

EASYJET INVESTORS TO BACK 7 BLN STG AIRBUS DEAL

A group of easyJet’s largest institutional investors are to support the airline’s plans to buy $11 billion of new Airbus planes at a crunch shareholder vote this week.

LORD DAVIES WORKS ON 10 BLN STG BID FOR GOVERNMENT‘S STAKE IN LLOYDS

Lord Davies, the former trade minister, is leading a deal to buy up to half of the taxpayers’s stake in Lloyds Banking Group.

OIL GIANTS PULL 160 STAFF FROM CRISIS-HIT EGYPT

Oil giants BP and BG Group have pulled 160 staff out of Egypt after weeks of political turmoil and violent clashes.

EU PLOTS TRANSATLANTIC BANK REGULATOR

The European Union is to push for an agreement on banking and financial services as a key part of this week’s historic trade talks with the U.S. which could see the introduction of an American-European super-regulator.

BALFOUR BIDS FOR PHOENIX

Balfour Beatty is vying with the owner of Northumbrian Water to buy Phoenix Group, the Northern Irish gas distributor, for approximately 700 million pounds.

WH SMITH TESTS “LITTLE STORES” PLAN

WH Smith has begun a trial franchising of its brand to independent newsagents in a bid to expand its network.

OSBORNE PUSHED ON ROAD AND RAIL DEALS

The UK insurance industry is to call on the government to work with it more constructively to deliver billions of pounds of infrastructure investment support for road and rail projects.

BANKS FEAR NEW LEVERAGE PROPOSAL

Proposals to reform British banking by the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards will have a “profound” impact on the industry, the Bankers’ Association (BBA) has said in its first detailed comments on the report.

Mail on Sunday:

ADVERTISING WATCHDOG: DON‘T CASH IN ON ROYAL BABY

The advertising watchdog has fired a warning shot across the bows of the industry as marketers prepare to cash in on the birth of the Duchess of Cambridge’s baby.

REFRESHED BRITVIC WILL RETHINK DEAL

Soft drink group Britvic will want to renegotiate a merger with rival AG Barr if, as expected, competition authorities give the deal the green light later this month.