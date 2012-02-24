FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 24
February 24, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- A police officer has been charged with committing an act of murder while on duty in Canada’s largest city - an explosive allegation that would set a precedent if proven.

Reports in the business section:

-- High-end investment firm First Leaside Group of Cos. has been granted bankruptcy protection and suspended payments to investors, saying they will be reimbursed if possible when its assets are liquidated.

-- Supertankers can safely carry huge volumes of oil sands crude through the winding waterways that connect Kitimat, British Columbia, to the open Pacific, a federal review has concluded, giving a boost to efforts to build a new pipeline to the West Coast.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper is denying the Conservative Party was involved in misleading phone calls made during the last election campaign directing voters to the wrong polling locations.

-- There were a few minor skirmishes with riot police and an important bridge was temporarily blocked at rush hour, but Thursday’s tuition-hike protest by Quebec students was notable chiefly for its symbolism.

