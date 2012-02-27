PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Canadian officials in Afghanistan have been ordered to stay out of government buildings after two senior American officers were killed inside a supposedly secure ministry office in Kabul.

Reports in the business section:

-- Supporters of Alberta’s oil sands say Ontario needs to do more to publicly defend the resource, including standing up for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, since its economy is the country’s second-largest beneficiary from the production of the gooey bitumen.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Two locomotive engineers and a trainee are dead, and three passengers seriously injured, after a six-car VIA Rail passenger train came off the rails Sunday afternoon near Burlington.

-- Canadian actor Christopher Plummer won the award for best supporting actor at the 84th annual Academy Awards for his role in “Beginners.”