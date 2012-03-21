PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 21

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ALL NEWSPAPERS * The joint venture between MMC Corp Bhd and Gamuda Bhd, MMC-Gamuda Joint Venture Sdn Bhd, has clinched the underground package of the My Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang line worth 8.2 billion ringgit ($2.66 billion), the biggest portion of the 30 billion ringgit ($9.73 billion), project supervisor Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) said in a statement.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysian banks with a significant presence in Indonesia-CIMB Group and Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - are expected to be hit, to a certain extent, by a new ruling that sets a minimum downpayment on mortgage and auto loans, analysts said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Indonesian maids can perform more chores than the four main tasks stipulated in their employment contract - cooking, housekeeping, washing clothes and ironing, said Indonesian embassy Information Social and Cultural Affairs Minister-Counsellor Suryana Sastradiredja.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) executive vice-president of airport operations, Hayati Ali, has been tipped to become the next head of its cargo arm, sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Federal Court on Tuesday gave the nod to the government to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s landmark decision declaring as unconstitutional, Section 15(5)(a) of the Universities and University Colleges Act (UUCA) 1971 which restricts students from expressing support for, or opposing, any political party.

* The ringgit is expected to strengthen this year not only against the US dollar, but also regional currencies, said analysts at Royal Bank of Scotland.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Now that IGB Corp Bhd’s low-profile Tan family has finally found it worthwhile to inject the Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall into what’s potentially Malaysia’s largest retail real estate investment trust (REIT), investors’ eyes are trained on whether KLCC property Holdings Bhd (KCCP.KL> would take the same path.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Plantation company Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd is disposing of its non-core asset in CE Holdings Ltd for $155 million (465 million ringgit), and expanding its oil palm landbank in Kalimantan by acquiring an Indonesian firm for 10.8 billion rupiah (3.6 million ringgit).