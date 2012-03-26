PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 26

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Millions of ringgit go down the drain every year to clean up the waterways that are choked with rubbish, government sources said.

* There is a gap between management guidance and consensus for loan growth - the challenge for banks is to ensure that their loan growth targets for this year are met, said an analyst.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Prime Minister Najib Razak on Sunday cautioned the people of Selangor not to be cheated again by the opposition in the next general election.

* On a stormy afternoon in Sepang, Spaniard Fernando Alonso and his fiery Ferrari stole the thunder by winning Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix on Sunday.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Tycoon Lim Kim Hong may consider divesting some of his stake in integrated ICT developer I-Berhad to institutional investors.

* A new hotel brand called Wolo will make its debut in the city centre this year, and it will be a boutique-style hotel located in the Bukit Bintang area.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The anger and frustration of Chinese educationists and the community over the decades-old problems faced by Chinese schools boiled over on Sunday.

* Furniture makers must be design-driven to move up the value chain in the face of intense competition from countries such as China and Vietnam given their low cost advantage, Malaysian Furniture Promotion Council (MFPC) chief executive officer (CEO) Au Leck Chai said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Established as part of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad’s Look East policy in 1984 to help boost the nascent local retail market, Aeon Co (M) Bhd, formerly known as Jaya Jusco Stores Bhd, has grown from its initial store in Dayabumi to 29 stores nationwide and with its annual sales now reaching 3 billion ringgit ($974.98 million) with close to 200 million ringgit ($65.00 million) in net profit, Aeon group managing director Nur Qamarina Chew Abdullah said.

* Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) will seek a board seat on the soon to be listed Temasek Formation Bhd, following the acquisition of 20 million shares or a 11.5 percent stake in AIC Corp Bhd, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* An India-based joint-venture (JV) bank is close to getting final regulatory approvals to open for business in Malaysia, some two years after receiving a commercial banking licence from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), a source said.