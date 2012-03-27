PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 27

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* September has now emerged as a likely month for the coming general election with many arguments put up against the earlier speculation of June, sources said.

* Arab investors who were originally the master developers of 2,230 acres at Iskandar Malaysia known as the Medini development will no longer be involved and about 80 percent of that land has since been sold to other foreign investors, including those from East Asia, Iskandar Investment Bhd president/chief executive officer Syed Mohamed Ibrahim said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Joint patrols against crime will always be headed by the police and the presence of other enforcement agencies in the patrols is to act as reinforcement, Inspector-General of Police Ismail Omar said.

* Felda has put in place measures to ensure the proposed listing of Felda Global Ventures Bhd proceeds as planned, with or without the involvement of Felda Investment Cooperative, Felda chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd (Bank Rakyat) on Monday declared a 20 percent dividend for its financial period ended December 31 2011, on the back of a record net profit, Domestic Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

* Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) will likely take over the operations of the island’s top tourist attraction, the cable car services, from Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd by the end of this year, a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* UEM Land Holdings Bhd expects to sign at least one agreement with potential partners to undertake joint venture development in either India, Myanmar or Vietnam this year, managing director and chief executive officer Wan Abdullah Wan Ibrahim said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* IOI Corp Bhd is set to register at least $226 million (696 million ringgit) or a 360 percent gain - on paper - from its investment in Indonesia-based Bumitama Agri Ltd.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The bullet train project between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore is not a priority for both the Malaysian and Singapore governments as much as the rapid transit rail system (RTS) between Johor Baru (JB) and Singapore, according to the Malaysian government.