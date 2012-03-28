PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 28

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* There will be no increase in fuel prices for Malaysians. The government has decided to keep subsidising the commodity to ensure prices remain at current levels, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

* Six Barisan Nasional assemblymen staged a walkout to protest a phone text message sent by Speaker Teng Chang Khim to state executive council members asking them to highlight the Parti Keadilan Rakyat-led state government’s achievements.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd will use the $357.8 million (1.09 billion ringgit) raised from its recent landmark exchangeable sukuk issue to fund upcoming investments in the Asian region, chief financial officer Mohd Izani Ghani said.

* Rembau Member of Parliament, Khairy Jamaluddin will become chairman of Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) from April 1.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The public should brace for hazy days ahead as the dry season begins next month and will carry on until September, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Douglas Uggah Embas said.

* Financial reports should be made easier to read with the relevant information available to investors instead of the present format which is difficult for the ordinary investor to understand, sources said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* IGB Corp Bhd is looking to develop a megamall in Johor Baru, similar to the multi-billion ringgit Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur that was built by the group about 12 years ago, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Global minerals player Rio Tinto Alcan will not pursue its proposed aluminium smelter project in Sarawak as it could not finalise a competitive power supply contract with Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB).

* Malaysia’s exposure to global economic headwinds, especially in export-reliant sectors, will weigh heavily on its gross domestic product (GDP) this year, but domestic activity is expected to dampen the impact, a foreign investment bank said.