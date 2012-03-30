PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 30

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Almost 100,000ha of padi land in the peninsula - the equivalent of 50,000 football fields - have given way to industrial and housing development over the last 15 years, the Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Ministry said in a statement.

* Malaysia’s largest banking group, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), has clarified that its exposure to the $600 million (1.84 billion ringgit) unsecured funding facility on which Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin) has recently defaulted is minimal and insignificant, Maybank president and chief executive officer Wahid Omar said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* A head of by-elections in Myanmar on Sunday, President Thein Sein has told Prime Minister Najib Razak that the democratisation and national reconciliation process is irreversible.

* Truancy, especially among primary school children, is rampant, with more than 8,000 cases registered by the Education Ministry in 2010 and last year, Deputy Education Minister Mohd Puad Zarkashi said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) has not been officially notified of a takeover by Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, although the northern port operator has been directed by the government to cooperate with a firm linked to the tycoon, a source said.

* Billionaire T. Ananda Krishnan is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of the country’s largest pay-television broadcaster, Astro All Asia Network plc, a company official said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Malaysia consider bringing in domestic workers from Myanmar to overcome a shortage of foreign maids following a two-year freeze imposed by Indonesia, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* Sime Darby Property Bhd, the property arm of Sime Darby Bhd, expects its newly-launched Lifestyle Collection campaign to help the company reach its target of selling 2.4 billion ringgit ($782.40 million) worth of properties for the year ending June 30, 2012 (FY12), its managing director Abd Wahab Maskan said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* An affordable housing project in Batu Kawan by state-run Penang Development Corp (PDC) will create at least 11,800 apartments with a total gross development value (GDV) of up to 2.5 billion ringgit ($815.00 million), said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysian television (TV) and media content providers are expected to invest an estimated 750 million ringgit ($244.50 million) in content development in 2012, Deputy Information, Communication and Culture Minister Joseph Salang Gandum said.