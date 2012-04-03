FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - April 3
April 3, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Three years after launching the Government Transformation Programme, Prime Minister Najib Razak stood before the people with a record of progress in seven targeted areas.

* Singapore’s DBS Bank has obtained the nod from bank Negara to commence discussions involving the acquisition of Temasek’s stake in Alliance Finance Group.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Halal products and services should not only be targeted and promoted within the global Muslim community, but also among non-Muslims, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said when launching the 7th World Halal Forum on Monday.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is studying a Canadian acquisition exceeding $5 billion as part of the company’s drive to supply natural gas to Asia, said president and chief executive officer Shamsul Azhar Abbas.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* A slew of professionals -- from bankers to architects -- allowed dozens of unlicensed developers to sell and then build houses for the public.

At the last count, there were 195 abandoned projects undertaken by such “developers” -- some of whom had built on land which had not been zoned for housing.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Securities Commission (SC) yesterday suffered an initial setback in a widely followed court challenge over Sime Darby Bhd purchase of a strategic stake in Eastern & Oriental when the presiding judge declined to recuse himself from the case.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Nil

