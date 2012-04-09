PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - April 9

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Plans are afoot to move the pace of development at the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park at “Qinzhou speed”, East Coast Economic Region Development Council chief executive officer Jebasingam Issace John said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Scrapping the National Higher Education Fund Corporation is the product of a conceited political game, as it will rob poor parents of their dream of seeing their children pursue higher education, a minister, academics and non-govermental organisation leaders said.

* The March 31 Hat Yai blasts have resulted in a sharp drop in the number of Malaysians crossing into Thailand via border checkpoints in Kedah and Perlis, said Perlis Immigration director Fahirul Fahmi Zaini.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The government is still keen on the high-speed rail project linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chief executive officer Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal said.

* Second national car company Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) hopes to establish an organisational structure for its used-car business by middle of the year, its managing director Aminar Rashid Salleh said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* A proposal for a single bill combining water and sewerage charges has received the nod from the Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry, its minister Peter Chin Fah Kui said.

* The founding directors of loss-making AsiaEP Resources Bhd who survived a bid by a group of disgruntled shareholders to oust them last week, hope to given more time to revive the company, chairman and managing director Bernard Tan Boon Nunt said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* With global spending on medicines projected to hit $1.1 trillion (3.07 trillion ringgit) by 2015, Malaysia has in recent years attempted to position the local pharmaceutical industry to take a slice of the pie, Pharmaceutical Association of Malaysia president Ewe Kheng Huat said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd (BMD) plans to revamp its membership rules and launch new contracts in an effort to improve access and liquidity on the exchange, BMD chief executive officer Chong Kim Seng said.

* Ekuinas Nasional Bhd is looking at a time horizon of between three and five years for its investments in the education sector with a long-term minimum target internal rate of return of 12 percent per year, spokesperson from the government-linked private equity fund management firm said.