PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - April 10

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Security Offences (Special Measures) Bill to repeal and replace the Internal Security Act 1960 is to be tabled for its first reading today (Tuesday), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Nazri Aziz said.

* The government is considering raising the minimum floor prices of houses foreigners are allowed to buy to 1 million ringgit ($325,600) from the current 500,000 ringgit in an effort to control the rise in property prices, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Prime Minister Najib Razak is optimistic that the support of Chinese voters for the Barisan Nasional government is on the rise.

* The wheels of political reform continue with students of institutions of higher learning to be allowed to become members of political parties under the amendments to three laws tabled on Monday.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* I&P Group Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), aims to repeat the 1.4 billion ringgit ($455.80 million) revenue it chalked up last year, despite the more challenging time this year, its managing director Jamaludin Osman said.

* Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) president Aminuddin Adnan is expected to leave the national rail company in August after only a year into his two-year contract, government sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The move to recruit 10,000 Rela and Civil Defence Department (JPAM) members as Police Volunteer Reserve (PVR) personnel has been halted halfway into the exercise, Inspector-General of Police Ismail Omar said.

* Johor-based cocoa grinder Guan Chong Bhd is planning a secondary listing of its shares on the Singapore stock exchange by year-end, as it seeks to join Malaysia Smelting Corp Bhd as the second local firm to allow their investors to buy and sell their stocks on both sides of the Causeway, managing director and chief executive officer Brandon Tay Hoe Lian said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Dijaya Corp Bhd is poised to get an income boost after an amalgamation exercise where its major shareholder Danny Tan would inject assets with long-term lease arrangements and a rental yield of at least 8 percent yearly, Dijaya Corp said in a statement.

* Proton Holdings Bhd managing director Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir has resigned, raising concerns over the future of the national car maker which was recently taken over by conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) has lowered the rating of Scomi Group Bhd’s debt programme after noting that its full-year losses have eroded its capital base, MARC said in a statement.

* The federal government has allocated 423 million ringgit ($137.72 million) to upgrade the Pan Borneo Highway from Sabah to Sarawak, said Works Minister Shaziman Mansor.