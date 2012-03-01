PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 1

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* National Carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAS) posted a shocking 2.52 billion ringgit ($841.26 million) net loss for its financial year ended Dec 31, 2011 - the biggest-ever loss in its corporate history - led by higher expenses, despite revenue rising two percent to 13.9 billion ringgit ($4.64 billion), group chief executive officer Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The government has made public three letters sent by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad to prime ministers of Israel which clearly show Malaysia’s firm stand against Israel’s illegal actions and atrocities against the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said.

* The proposed RHB Capital Bhd (RHBCap) -OSK Holdings Bhd merger, due to be sealed soon, will be paid for entirely in shares, banking sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The majority of Felda’s 112,000-odd settlers have agreed to the listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH), Felda group chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad said.

* American R&B singer Erykah Badu bears no ill-feelings over the cancellation of her concert but expresses disappointment ‘in one paper that published the wrong picture’.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Sime Darby Bhd plans to list some of its six business divisions next year in view of their sterling individual financial performances, Sime Darby president and group chief executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Much stiffer penalties and mandatory imprisonment for pharmaceutical-related offences are on the cards under a new law to give the Health Ministry more bite, the ministry’s Pharmaceutical Services senior director Eisah Rahman said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Bread and confectionery maker Silver Bird Group Bhd on Wednesday confirmed the suspension of three key executives with effect from Feb 24, the company said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Bursa Malaysia Securities expects to see listing of more foreign-based companies on the local exchange once global markets stabilise, an official spokesperson from Bursa Malaysia said.

* Malaysia’s second-richest man T Ananda Krishnan plans to sell his stake in satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd, a move that comes days after he initiated the sale of power assets valued at $3 billion (9.05 billion ringgit).