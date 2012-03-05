FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 5
March 5, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The government has decided on the national minimum wage and the details will be announced by the Prime Minister, said Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

* The plan for a high speed rail (HSR) linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore is gaining traction as it is now at a feasibility study stage, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The full extent of the turmoil in Kedah Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) came to light on Sunday in the clearest sign yet that the power struggle in the party is far from over.

BUSINESS TIME (www.btimes.com.my)

* Volkswagen (VW) AG, Europe’s biggest carmaker, has identified its VW Polo Marque as the best fit for Proton Holdings Bhd.

* A Harvard University professor said Malaysians must decide whether they want to be a “star” or be stuck at where they are now, said Richard H.K Vietor of Harvard Business school.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com.my)

* The recently built Labu water treatment plant and dam in Negri Sembilan could turn into a 168 million ringgit ($55.92 million) white elephant if the federal and Selangor governments do not resolve their dispute over water assets in the state, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The government has started gazetting land stretching from Banting in Selangor to Taiping in Perak but landowners along the proposed 7.1 billion ringgit ($2.36 billion) West Coast Expressway project are largely believed to be unaware of the move.

* Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd chairman Lodin Wok Kamaruddin has again denied news reports that his company will be taken private as was reported in the media recently.

$1 = 3.0045 Malaysian Ringgit

