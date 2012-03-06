PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 6

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) central committee has ordered rebels Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi and Ismail Salleh to accept their reappointment of Kedah executive councillors - and they have bowed to the command.

* Sime Darby Bhd is considering buying the 1,400-MW coal-fired Jimah power plant in Port Dickson, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* A 10-year road map to stop Indonesian maids from working abroad has been revealed, a move bound to cause anxiety in many households in the region, a source said.

* Chris Eaton, the head of security for Fifa, the world football body, has stuck to his guns that Malaysian football officials were involved in match-fixing.

BUSINESS TIME (www.btimes.com.my)

* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) posted a 10.8 percent growth in net profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2011, helped by higher margins and favourable oil prices, but predicted a “difficult and challenging” 2012, president and chief executive officer Shamsul Azhar Abbas said.

* The new major shareholder of Envair Holdings Bhd is expected to inject oil and gas project worth as much as $500 million (1.51 billion ringgit) into the company, sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesunsaily.my//)

* Two passengers were killed and 22 others injured when a tour bus crashed into a divider and overturned at Km4.5 of the Genting Highlands-Genting Sempah road on Monday.

* AmInvestment Bank Bhd says the share offer made by Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) and SP Setia group managing director and chief executive officer Liew Kee Sin is not fair and not reasonable.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com.my)

* With work on the mass rapid transit system’s (MRT) first line getting into gear, MRT Corp Sdn Bhd is beginning to draw up plans for the next two lines, MRT Corp chief executive officer Azhar Abdul Hamid said.

* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has proposed a pricing mechanism for natural gas once the regasification terminal in Malacca comes into operation in August, said president and chief executive officer Shamsul Azhar Abbas.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* DiJaya Corp Bhd plans to purchase 1.1 billion ringgit ($364.18 million) in property assets from its major shareholder Danny Tan Chee Sing, in a move seen as an injection of assets into the property developer, a property analyst said.

($1 = 3.0205 Malaysian Ringgits)