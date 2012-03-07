PRESS DIGEST - MALAYSIA - March 7

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Longer and more spacious trains will ply the Port Klang-Sentul and Seremban-Rawang routes from this weekend to serve some 98,000 commuters, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) corporate communications senior manager Mohd Fazil Ismail said.

* Danny Tan Chee Sing, the substantial shareholder and group chief executive officer of Dijaya Corp Bhd, will inject 73 of his privately-held properties with a market value of 1.1 billion ringgit ($363.64 million) for approximately 948.7 million ringgit ($313.62 million) into Dijaya Corp, making it one of the largest related party transactions in Malaysia.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Malaysia and Indonesia will stick to the memorandum of understanding on supplying maids to the country despite the republic’s reported 10-year road map to stop maids working in Malaysia, Human Resources Minister S. Subramaniam said.

* Malaysia’s success in reducing its crime index has made it Southeast Asia’s safest and most peaceful country, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

BUSINESS TIME (www.btimes.com.my)

* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) president and chief executive officer Shamsul Azhar Abbas’ contract will be extended for two years once it expires in February 2013, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

* Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Bhd (Takaful Malaysia) is close to selling a stake in its Indonesian unit to a local partner to expand its distribution network in the republic, group managing director Hassan Kamil said.

THE SUN (www.thesunsaily.my//)

* In a move to placate angry trade unions, the government has decided the contentious “contractor for labour” amendment in the Employment Act (EA) 1955 will now only apply to the plantation and agricultural sector, Human Resources Minister S. Subramaniam said.

* Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd-controlled PPB Group Bhd may spend as much as 250 million ringgit ($82.64 million) this year to build new flour factories overseas and another 70 million ringgit ($23.14 million) to open new cinemas around the country, its managing director Tan Gee Sooi said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com.my)

* Tong Kooi Ong has taken up a 26.92 percent stake in Singapore-based paper products manufacturer, UPP Holdings Ltd, a company controlled by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim Eng Hock, UPP Holdings said in an announcement.

* MMC-Gamuda Joint Venture Sdn Bhd, Japan-based Taiseh Corp and one of the two Chinese bidders, either Sinohydro or China Railway Engineering Corp are understood to have cleared the technical evaluation stage for the tunneling works, for the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit’s Sungai Buloh-Kajang line, the source said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* PPB Group Bhd plans to spend about 500 million ringgit ($165.29 million) in capital expenditure (capex) in the next two years across four of its subsidiaries - the highest investment will be for its flour milling and cinemas divisions, its chief financial officer Leong Choy Ying said.