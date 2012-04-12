FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 12
#Funds News
April 12, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Cypriot banks have to prove their viability as the total of their risky investments has reached eight times the size of their nation’s economy.

* The government’s decision to pursue major publishers on antitrust charges has put Amazon, the nation’s largest bookseller, in a powerful position to decide how much an e-book will cost.

* Traditional retailers like Nordstrom are tapping into the expertise of e-commerce companies such as Bonobos, which in turn are learning the advantages of bricks and mortar.

* A judge fined Johnson & Johnson and a subsidiary after a jury found that the companies minimized or concealed the dangers associated with Risperdal, an antipsychotic drug.

* Janet Yellen, the vice chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, said the country’s lackluster recovery could require an emphasis on growth, not inflation, beyond 2014.

* St. Jude Medical is defending itself against reports of deaths and injuries linked to an implanted heart device made by the company.

* A report by the special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program said the Hardest Hit Fund has not reached many homeowners in need of aid.

* Nokia, the world’s largest maker of cellphones by volume, lowered its forecast on Wednesday as demand for its Symbian-based smartphones, which the company is phasing out, weakened sharply.

* A federal appeals court ruled that ex-Goldman employee Sergey Aleynikov did not violate corporate espionage laws by downloading computer code from his former employer.

* Best Buy said the sudden resignation of its chief executive officer, Brian J. Dunn, would not stop an inquiry into what it called personal conduct issues.

