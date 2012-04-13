FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 13
April 13, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The decision by BrightSource Energy to withdraw its initial public offering on Thursday highlights the current difficulties facing the solar market. Despite a vast increase in installation, profits remain scarce.

* In one of the first tests of its willingness to show its muscle, the new agency created to protect consumers declined on Thursday to put up a fight.

The agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, introduced a proposal that would make it easier for credit card issuers to charge fees before borrowers’ accounts were officially open.

* A plan to reopen a mine in Spain has been stalled, angering local residents in need of jobs while leaving environmentalists worried that economic priorities will trump safety concerns.

* Mark Zuckerberg is said to have had a large role in Facebook’s $1 billion purchase of Instagram, but he has not always played a heavy hand in the company’s acquisitions.

* The fate of Argentina’s largest oil company, YPF , was thrown into doubt on Thursday as reports that President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was preparing to nationalize the company drew a warning from Spain that it would consider such a move a hostile action.

