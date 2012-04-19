FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 19
#Funds News
April 19, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Concern over the health of Spain’s banks has fueled speculation that, for the first time, the bailout fund might be needed to help recapitalize the financial institutions of a big country.

* The Broadway revival of “Godspell” has attracted attention by recruiting a team of about 700 investors, with some putting up as little as $1,000 each.

* The negotiations to buy the photo sharing service Instagram could offer insight into Facebook’s highly anticipated initial public offering.

* The Argentine government’s decision to expropriate a Spanish oil company’s stake in a domestic oil firm will have broad repercussions, analysts said.

* Goldman Sachs is said to be in negotiations to sell one of its most notable portfolios, Petershill, which has suffered some major setbacks in its hedge fund investments.

* As doctors scramble to understand the risks posed by a flawed heart device component made by St. Jude Medical, the episode is raising a bigger question - whether the $10 billion heart device industry has fully embraced promised safety reforms.

