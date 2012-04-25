FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 25
#Funds News
April 25, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Accretive Health, one of the United States’ largest medical debt-collection companies, is under fire in Minnesota for placing employees in hospitals and demanding patients pay before receiving treatment, documents show.

* An inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission is focused on at least three Hollywood movie studios and creates a potential roadblock for the industry’s plans to expand in China, one of the world’s largest markets.

* Allegations of widespread bribery at Wal-Mart’s Mexican subsidiary continued to reverberate on Tuesday, with the company beginning a campaign to limit the damage as its shares declined further.

* Two years after the BP oil spill, federal prosecutors have filed the first criminal charges related to the accident, accusing a former company engineer of destroying evidence by deleting text messages that discussed the amount of oil leaking from the stricken well.

* With a rising portion of Spain’s $876 billion in home mortgages at risk of default, many economists say some of Spain’s biggest banks will need a bailout.

