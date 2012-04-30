FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 30
April 30, 2012 / 7:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30(Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The phone-hacking scandal in Britain is taking a toll on Rupert Murdoch’s broader holdings, prompting worry at News Corporation that years of business dealings could draw new attention.

* Dewey & LeBoeuf, the corporate law firm fighting for survival, ousted Steven H. Davis, its former chairman, from the firm’s management on Sunday, according to an internal memo.

* A scandal involving Wal-Mart’s Mexican subsidiary is giving critics of the company new reasons to push to block its expansion into big American cities.

* The Pebble, a watch that is being developed to work with the iPhone, has raised more than $7 million in financing on Kickstarter, a case that has signified the site’s coming of age.

* The China Film Group functions as the Chinese government’s guardian of its film market, but now the group is also supervising a trade route suddenly under scrutiny from regulators in Washington.

* Apple serves as a window on how technology giants have taken advantage of tax codes written for an industrial age and ill suited to today’s digital economy.

* The merger last week of WRKS and WBLS reflected a trend of consolidations and format changes for black and other minority radio stations after a ratings measurement change five years ago.

* PepsiCo plans to announce an exclusive deal to supply all nonalcoholic beverages in IHOP and Applebee’s restaurants, according to a note distributed Sunday to subscribers of a trade publication.

