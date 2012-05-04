PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After a steady stream of criticism since the financial crisis, Goldman Sachs is trying to burnish its image.

Last week, the company’s Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein gave rare back-to-back televised interviews to CNBC and Bloomberg Television, in which he emphasized the company’s focus on clients.

* American officials said early Friday that their annual summit meeting on strategic and economic issues with China had resulted in tangible economic concessions, despite the unprecedented diplomatic furor over a Chinese human-rights advocate seeking aid from American officials.

* On Thursday, Facebook set the estimated price for its initial public offering at $28 to $35 a share, according to a revised prospectus. At the midpoint of the range, the social networking company is on track to raise $10.6 billion, in a debut that could value the company at $86 billion.

* One of the nation’s largest pension plans, California State Teachers’ Retirement System, filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing Wal-Mart’s leadership of breaching its fiduciary duty in connection with a bribery scandal at the retailer’s Mexican subsidiary.