PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Tens of thousands of shareholders gathered at the CenturyLink Center to take in Warren Buffett’s pronouncements on his massive conglomerate, the global economy and whatever else tickles his or investors’ fancy.

* In a strong start to Hollywood’s summer movie season the superhero team in “Marvel’s The Avengers” took in about $200.3 million at North American theaters over the weekend, according to Walt Disney Co’s studios which released the film.

* On Friday, hedge fund Third Point, which is the middle of a contentious proxy battle with Yahoo Inc, called for the dismissal of the technology company’s Chief Executive, Scott Thompson, after revealing that he had inaccurately stated his credentials.

* Westlake Chemical Corp said on Friday that it was withdrawing its $1.2 billion offer for the chemical company Georgia Gulf Corp.