FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 9
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 9, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yahoo Inc sought to contain the turmoil surrounding its Chief Executive, Scott Thompsons’ embellished academic record on Tuesday, as the director who led the search for the executive said that she would not stand for re-election to the board.

* Continuing its crackdown on Internet privacy violations, the Federal Trade Commission charged Myspace on Tuesday with violating federal law by breaching its promise not to share users’ personal information, including their Web browsing habits, with advertising companies.

* A growing number of Republican lawmakers are pressing Attorney General Eric Holder to appoint an independent counsel to investigate the collapse of MF Global and the firm’s misuse of customer money.

* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters founder, Robert Stiller, lost his post as the chairman of the board on Tuesday after he sold five million shares, worth around $125.5 million, to pay off loans he had taken out against his sizable stock holdings in the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.