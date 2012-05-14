FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 14
May 14, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ina R. Drew, JPMorgan Chase’s chief investment officer and a three-decade employee there, and two traders who worked for her will leave the company.

* Ubiquitous trading practices are creating a headache for regulators who are trying to devise rules to prevent another financial crisis.

* Broadcast networks are offering shorter seasons and agreeing to air serialized shows uninterrupted by reruns to fight “cable envy” among series creators.

* Yahoo’s embattled chief executive, Scott Thompson, will leave his post after a controversy over his embellished academic credentials. Yahoo also reached an agreement with Third Point’s Daniel S. Loeb to end the hedge fund manager’s proxy fight.

* Because Facebook tends to be tight-lipped about its plans, the company’s string of acquisitions may reveal a lot about the course it is charting.

