PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 15
May 15, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In the years leading up to JPMorgan Chase’s $2 billion trading loss, an increased appetite for risky trading had the approval of the upper echelons of the bank, including Jamie Dimon, the chief executive, current and former employees said.

* Facebook is expected to settle on a new range of $34 to $38 a share, which would value the social network as much as $104 billion.

* The latest turmoil could signify a new round of financial instability for Europe and beyond, but could also spark a new phase of bargaining between Greece and its European lenders.

* The bankruptcy lawyer Martin J. Bienenstock acknowledged that the guaranteed long-term pay contracts given to partners were at the core of Dewey & LeBoeuf’s problems.

* Chesapeake’s chief executive Aubrey McClendon said asset sale delays would enable the company to bargain for better terms.

