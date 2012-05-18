FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 18
May 18, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama and four African leaders will introduce the group of companies, the Alliance for Food and Nutrition Security, on Friday at a forum on food security and agriculture.

* The United States Commerce Department concluded that Chinese producers had “dumped” their products on the American market.

* The one money matter that most Internet millionaires talk about openly is what start-ups they are investing in next. Expect many more such investments from Facebook executives. Indeed, that might be where the biggest chunk of their new wealth will go.

* A multibillion-dollar trading loss at JPMorgan may remind some of the disaster at the Long Term Capital Management hedge fund in 1998.

