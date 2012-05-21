FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 21
May 21, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Universal Studios, the theme park chain now controlled by Comcast, is rolling out new weapons in its battle against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts - and Disney is fortifying its defenses.

* As it has grown increasingly difficult to find a steady full-time job with benefits, more men are reaching for a chance at the American dream in female-dominated occupations.

* Rajat K. Gupta, the most prominent criminal defendant in the Justice Department’s vast campaign against insider trading, will stand trial Monday in Federal District Court.

* The Wanda Group will buy AMC Entertainment, making the world’s largest theater group, the companies said.

